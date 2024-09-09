It enables live broadcasts across multiple locations without the need for satellite trucks or fibre

Live broadcast specialist Jackshoot, has launched a pay-as-you-go IP transmission service called Jackshoot Link.

It describes the service as “the most cost-effective route to a friction-free IP broadcast workflow”.

Jackshoot Link is built on a suite of hardware and cloud tools to provide an ultra-low latency global transmission network.

The product also enables remote contributors to join via standard internet paths as required. It includes a communications panel, providing all the necessary means of briefing and managing contributors as well as the on-air link.

Simon Haywood, founder and CTO of Jackshoot, said: “We have it all covered – anything from a single SDI point-to-point feed, to dozens of HDR remote camera feeds and complex audio.

“We can upscale and downscale instantly to project demands, and you only pay for what you use. And the best part is that we can see every single packet of data as it crosses the network, on its diverse and dynamic path, so we know our feeds are secure and stable.

“It’s perfect for those for whom fibre is too expensive or impractical; those tired of satellite trucks blowing their sustainability credentials; and those weary of contracting multiple transmission suppliers and who want a simple, one-click, quality assured service.”

Tim Wood, technical manager for Jackshoot Link customer BBC Studioworks, added: “Seeing how Jackshoot can connect video feeds to and from our studio facilities is extremely exciting. It enables us, and our clients, to offer the highest quality video links and live broadcasts across any number of locations without the need for satellite trucks or expensive fibre.

“To have technology this flexible and reliable on tap is incredible. It’s not just Jackshoot’s technical solutions, but also their decades of experience in moving video over IP, coupled with their high-quality standards that make for a brilliant combination. Now we have these rigorously tested facilities in-house, it opens up so many new possibilities to leverage our existing studio facilities and the building’s incredible heritage to provide cutting-edge brand events, broadcast and content productions.”