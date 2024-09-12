His career spans 30+ years in the industry, including a decade each at Sony and Harris Broadcast

Live event cloud broadcast specialist M2A Media has taken on Ciarán Doran as CEO. He will work alongside Marcus Box who takes up the role of founder & CTO.

Doran was formerly with Rohde & Schwarz and Pixel Power in senior leadership roles, and has a career spanning more than 30 years.

He began his career as a classical clarinettist, recording engineer and electronic engineer, working on the creative, technical and commercial sides of the pro-audio and broadcast industry.

He then spent a decade each at Sony and Harris Broadcast in engineering, product management, commercial and executive roles.

More recently he’s specialised in transforming businesses through his organisation Deep Blue Sapphire Ltd.

As well as making managerial changes with Doran and Box, M2A has also appointed Graham Pitman as chairperson to its board of directors.

He brings experience developing early stage companies to M2A Media, where he will provide strategic direction to support the company’s growth plans.

Doran and Pitman join the M2A board of directors comprising co-founder and CTO, Marcus Box; co-founder and non-executive director, Marina Kalkanis; CFO, Sam Hewitt; COO, Leon Box; and non-executive directors; Matthew Postgate, Chris Ross and Leslie Hurst.

Box said: “Ciarán’s astute commercial expertise and excellent reputation in the industry precedes him. We are delighted to welcome him to the M2A family as CEO at this exciting stage of the company’s growth. I look forward to learning from his considerable experience, as we guide M2A to its next stage of development.”

Doran added: “M2A broke new ground in 2016 when it launched its first cloud-based live video and VOD solutions and has secured and maintained an impressive roster of customers. I look forward to working with the M2A team to achieve its ambitious plans to scale. Innovations in cloud technology are paving the future for all forms of broadcast and M2A continues to lead the way.”