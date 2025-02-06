The software, from audio house The Futz Butler, claims to “redefine how music and sound are briefed”

Music and sound house, The Futz Butler, has launched music briefing app, SONAL.

The company says the app redefines how music and sound are briefed, making the process “smoother, more creative and more strategically effective than ever before”.

The app is used in conjunction with an online ‘workshop’ with The Futz Butler composers, which takes around 40 minutes, and defines a tight brief for the music you want to be composed.

The app presents a series of questions and prompts to help aid the briefing sesion. These questions draw on 20 years’ experience at The Futz Butler, working on over 2,500 briefs for advertising, film, experiential and sonic branding.

Paul Sumpter, founder and creative director of The Futz Butler, said: “The process of briefing music and sound has been broken for too long.It’s unnecessarily difficult for clients to get the soundtrack they deserve. Most briefs rely too heavily on reference tracks and fail to uncover what clients really want. SONAL changes that.

“SONAL helps us uncover what truly makes someone tick. With this clarity, we can deliver work that is personal, fresh and unexpected - yet still feels like an authentic extension of the client’s brand or story.”

The results of clients using the app as part of the briefing process and meeting has been monitored during an 18-month beta test period. During this time, 78% of projects were approved by version 1 or 2, project lead times reduced on average by 19 days, and repeat business increased by 38%.