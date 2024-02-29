The courses focus on skills relating to the film and TV industry and be exclusively available to those local to the studios

Shepperton Studios is to provide £20,000 per year for the next five years to fund short courses in skills relating to the film and TV industry.

The courses will be exclusively accessible by those local to the studios who live in the Borough of Spelthorne.

The short courses will be delivered by the National Film and Television School (NFTS), as part of its Metro London BFI Skills Cluster Training partnership.

This currently delivers a programme of free taster days to address key skills shortage disciplines and ‘set ready’ boot camps that are designed to lead directly into employment.

Daniel Mouawad, chief executive Spelthorne Council, said: “This targeted initiative is a clear demonstration from Shepperton Studios and NFTS to financially support and inspire residents of Spelthorne to find out more about the film and TV industry.”

Andrew M Smith, director, Shepperton Studios, added: “With the landmark opening of the expansion at Shepperton Studios, the second largest film studio in the world, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the NFTS to make these short courses accessible for residents local to the Studios. Inspiring and nurturing local talent is key to the continued success of our world-leading UK film industry.”

Starting in summer 2024, the bespoke short courses are designed to meet the needs of Shepperton and cover runners, production co-ordinator, location managers, art department personnel and DiTs, as well as general introductory taster days providing an overview of the different pathways into the industry.

Jon Wardle, director, National Film and Television School, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pinewood and Shepperton Studios. As the film and TV industry continues to evolve, investing in specialised local training is paramount. Funding initiatives such as this help to bridge the skills gap, nurture new and existing talent and ensure a vibrant future for the industry.”

For details about eligibility and how to apply, click here.