Versa Studios Manchester has opened at the former home of Granada Television. The studios complex has been extensively refurbished and expanded, including the installation of two new TV galleries, as well as TV, film, motion capture, and VR/AR studios. It also offers ‘pop-up’ virtual production studios within a number of its stages.

Versa Studios Manchester provides more than 200,000 sq ft of production space over 12 studio spaces. Its facilities includes dressing rooms, luxury green rooms, event areas, and what it calls the “Versa Club Lounge”, a large open area providing production spaces, with desks, sofas and a bar.

Granada Studios housed a wide range of iconic British TV productions, including Coronation Street, Brideshead Revisited and The Jewel in the Crown. It also hosted performances by The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Joy Division.

Since its relaunch as Versa Studios, the complex has so far housed BBC’s Morning Live, The Crystal Maze, and Cloud Imperium Games’ Star Citizen & Squadron 42.

The Manchester operation is the third studio complex for Versa, which already runs studios in London and Leeds.

Charlie Ingall, founder and executive director of Versa Studios, said: “Versa Manchester Studios is built to be the leading destination for television, while also providing a first-class environment for film and creative productions. With world-class facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a location at the heart of the industry, we’re here to support broadcasters, filmmakers, and content creators in bringing their projects to life.”