Vizrt has named Rohit Nagarajan as its CEO.

Nagarajan takes over from Michael Hallen, who had been CEO for the past eight years and continues to work with the business as chairman of NDI. In his time as CEO, Hallen developed NDI, as well as acquiring Flowics and NewTek.

Nagarajan joins with over 20 years’ experience in the technology industry, including senior roles at SAP, SoftwareONE, BT, IBM, and Salesforce. He will be tasked with scaling Vizrt’s international growth.

Nagarajan said: “For over 25 years, Vizrt has been at the heart of media innovation, building strong relationships with incredible clients worldwide. Just this past Tuesday, Vizrt technology was central to how hundreds of media companies covered the U.S. election, showcasing the power of our expertise and our customers’ creativity. With the media industry entering the era of cloud and AI-assisted production, I truly feel there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of this journey. The potential for us to grow and make an even bigger impact is immense.”

Klaus Holse, chairman of the board at Vizrt, commented: “Rohit is highly respected for his leadership, customer dedication, and deep expertise across sales, marketing, product innovation, and talent management—qualities that align perfectly with Vizrt’s culture and vision. His proven track record in driving growth and building global software organizations will be invaluable in guiding Vizrt’s next phase of success.”

He added: “On behalf of the Board, we thank Michael for his contributions; under his leadership, Vizrt has built an infrastructure ready for sales growth. We look forward to his continued impact as Chairman of NDI.”

Hallen said: “Leading Vizrt alongside such talented colleagues has been an honor. I’m proud of our achievements over the past eight years and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success under Rohit’s leadership.”