A Kind Of Spark, which arose from neurodivergent author Elle McNicoll’s frustration with autistic representation on screen, was described as an “important and fun series” by the judges.

The show follows Addie, a young autistic girl who wants to create a memorial in her village for the witches who were persecuted there. A Kind Of Spark arose from NcNicoll’s desire to see stories with disabled characters that were not traumatic or boring but steeped in fun and full of life.

Central to the aim of authentic on-screen representation, the show’s autistic characters were played by autistic actors.

Almost half the crew were neurodivergent, including Elle, who served as co-writer.

The production team worked closely with the cast to be mindful of sensory or stimulation points in regard to wardrobe, hair, make-up and set, and each filming location had a sensory room or trailer for cast who needed a safe, quiet space.

From a story standpoint, it was important to show layered, complex neurodivergent characters, while avoiding the stereotype of autism as a ‘superpower’.

“Through strong performances and high production values, this series showcases neurodiversity in an organic and engaging way, without it being the sole focus,” said one judge.