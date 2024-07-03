Plum Pictures & Imhotep Studio for Channel 4

Bangers: Mad for Cars aims to bring back the nation’s love of cars and show that secondhand can be just as cool as new. Presenters Tinie Tempah and Naomi Schiff embark on a series of challenges to find the best car from the 80s, 90s and 00s, and features celebrity guest appearances from the likes of Ian Wright, Tom Kerridge, Guz Khan and Patrice Evra. The show succeeds in “reframing car fandom and a passion for customisation, making it feel young, urban and cool” commented one judge.

Another described the show as “thought-provoking and educational”.

Sponsored by eBay, the show helps position the online auction platform’s Car Parts and Accessories section as the best destination for all car repair and customisation needs. And there’s strong evidence it succeeded – independent survey found viewers were four times more likely to consider eBay than non-viewers of the show.

“Well produced and with great young talent at the helm, Bangers: Mad for Cars puts the brand front and centre,” one judge commented.

The show was made instantly available on Channel 4 streaming and across third-party platforms on the launch date and achieved over 2.2 million views in total.