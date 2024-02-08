The winner of this category was described as a “fantastic, powerful and timely film” by the judging panel.

The collaboration between Channel 4 and The Sunday Times to bring the shocking allegations of rape and sexual assault by comedian Russell Brand into the public arena became one of the major news stories and discussion points of 2023.

The Hardcash Productions team faced numerous challenges, with reluctance from the TV and comedy industries to speak out against such a powerful figure, and an extremely high legal bar for the publication of criminal allegations.

They spent weeks painstakingly cross-checking claims and gathering secondary evidence, including corroborating dates, times and other details.

The resulting Dispatches doc had an instant impact, with 1.8 million tuning in on Saturday 16 September, securing the strand’s highest audience share since records began (15.8%).

The doc doubled its audience after seven days, and has now been watched by more than 4 million people since launch. It is C4’s most-watched new 9pm commission in the past decade.

One judge said: “This was utterly vital and remarkable investigative journalism that changed the national dialogue. Brave, shocking and utterly compelling.”