“A surprising and riveting show. This is public service broadcasting at its best”

Scam Interceptors might be unscripted, but nonetheless our judges praised it as a “powerful drama” that “left you feeling like you’d watched a primetime thriller”.

“A surprising and riveting show,” said one. “I want to commend the production team for the extraordinary quality of storytelling, with particular praise for the edit and the grade.

“This is public service broadcasting at its best – all the jury felt that this show was offering the public a real service, with valuable takeaway that might save viewers from being scammed.”

Scam Interceptors allows viewers to watch scams being carried out in real time, working with ethical hacker Jim Browning, who gains access to criminal call centres abroad. The production team then has a small timeframe in which to try to intervene and warn off the victims.

Now in its second series, the show averaged 1.2 million across its two-week 10am run, with one episode reaching 1.7 million – by far the highest figures in that slot for the whole of 2023.

“This format is the most innovative thing I’ve seen on TV for a long time – it’s on-theedge- of-your-seat watching,” one judge commented.

Another praised the “dynamic” team and described it as “the standout show and a fresh way into investigative journalism”.