Lime Pictures for All4 & E4

Hollyoaks’ efforts to engage with its audience outside of its fictional Chester village has secured it a win in this category for the second year in a row.

The programme’s digital output reached over 460 million views with 900 million impressions across its social media platforms in 2022, as the digital team created ground-breaking campaigns around storylines.

The Long Walk Home was an immersive VR experience based on a special episode of the same name where character Maxine is separated from her friends on a night out and is violently attacked by a man on her way home.

Though the 360-degree Meta experience did not end in violence, it placed users in Maxine’s shoes as she walks around Hollyoaks village at night, interacting with men who subject her to misogynistic and threatening behaviour, with informative statistics popping up throughout the experience about the real-life issues women face.

It hit over two million views across Facebook, YouTube and Oculus, and accessed a male-skewing audience by featuring in Quest’s ‘Must-See Immersive’ and ‘VR for Good’ playlists.

As well as a second series of its multi-platform documentary series Hollyoaks IRL, which showcased the real-life stories behind impactful storylines, which included knife crime, teenage cancer, and the incel community, the created a unique TikTok channel for viewers.

Coinciding with a special Mallorca-set episode, the channel received over 50 million views in its first nine months, helped by a QR code which appeared during episodes and drove traffic to the TikTok channel.

Our judges were impressed by the “real-world impact” of the digital support, with one calling it a “standout entry,”. One judge said it “pushed the envelope” while another praised it for its “purpose, innovation and clever strategy” and its “potential to be a real force for good”.