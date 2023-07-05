Goat Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Featuring rising star Nella Rose, this show is one of the very few female-led digital series on any of the major broadcaster’s digital platforms.

The series revitalises the gameshow format, adding a touch of anarchy in order to bring it to a new, younger and diverse audience in a way that is authentic and aims to speak to them on their level.

This is the first time Rose has fronted a show of this scale on her own, but she carries it of with aplomb, offering a confident and charismatic performance, which viewers loved – at the time of entry, the most recent episode of the show was the second most viewed piece of content on the Channel 4.0 platform.

Judges described this project as being “full of authenticity” and easy for anyone to watch, no matter their background. They also commended the fast pace and the “little touches” such as music and one-liners which contributed to a riotous and creative gameshow that was incredibly enjoyable to watch.