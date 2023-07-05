The Dave brand spans more than just a channel – it offers also podcasts, comedy events and an entire personality which shines through its social media and advertisements. It is this ethos of being “more than a channel” which most impressed our judges – along with Dave’s commitment to new talent.

From its WriterSlam competition for new writers and the Rosie Jones-hosted Disability Comedy Extravaganza to Just Jokes, an all-Black comedy talent commission spun off from a series of promotional shorts, Dave is not only paving the way with new comedy talent, but also with diversity and inclusion.

Alongside this, the channel is known for its high-quality returning programmes such as Meet the Richardsons, Unforgiveable and the BAFTA award-winning Big Zuu’s Big Eats, so it’s no wonder that Dave is one of the most popular non-PSB-operated channels for 2022 amongst audiences.

Dave’s new series have also performed well for the channel, with a reboot of World’s Most Dangerous Roads launching 108% above slot average. Once again the series showcased Dave’s talent-first ethos, mixing established and new talent.

Winning the category by a landslide, judges called Dave “a brilliant jewel in the UKTV crown” and praised its unique, topical and comedic programming.