Winner Yeti was described by judges as “an emerging Welsh powerhouse which proves that a smaller company can punch above its weight”.

In the past year the Cardiff-based indie has doubled its turnover to £4m, has grown its core staff team from two people to 14 and has expanded into new genres, including food, crime, premium documentary and competition formats.

Judges praised the company’s breakout show, The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge with Sandi Toksvig, which was Yeti’s first commission for More4 and has been “a key title in More 4’s evolution”, one judge noted. The show, which was Yeti’s first foray into the competition space, made use of innovative VFX. Its spin-off Christmas Special for Channel 4 pulled a million viewers it its 7pm slot.

The show was More4s second highest rating series of 2022 and has sold in over 10 countries worldwide, with format sales in the wings.

Other highlights include a feature documentary for Sky Arts, Spike Milligan: the Unseen Archive, which scored a slot share that was a fantastic 435% above average, and true crime ratings hit About My Murder for CBS.

Our panel also pointed to the “impressive breadth of customer” the indie is able to serve and appeal to, particularly in its upcoming projects, with a tender to produce a feature doc on an elite female athlete for Red Bull, development funding for a youth-skewing crime series on ITV2 and funded development for a brand-new ob-doc series on BBC3 all in the works.