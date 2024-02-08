Lyra recounts the life and death of 29-year-old Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead while observing a riot in Belfast in 2019. Our judges described it as “a remarkable, multilayered, heartbreaking yet hopeful documentary”.

Directed by a close friend of McKee, the film weaves together multiple timelines, showing the night of the murder and its aftermath, as well as her childhood growing up in Belfast in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

“The director’s intimate knowledge of Lyra’s life underscored the story and we all fell a little bit in love with her,” one judge said.

The film uses recordings of McKee’s voice to narrate her story. It also includes contributions from her mother and friends, whose raw trauma and grief is palpable, and who chose to take part in the hope of preventing further political murders in NI.

The result, as one judge put it, is “not only a stunning tribute to a remarkable young woman, whose story had only just begun, but a seamlessly interwoven tale of Lyra’s life and life in Northern Ireland”.

The judge added: “The use of voice notes from Lyra allows her to take charge of her story – and rightly so – bringing with it a deep sense of intimacy and a lasting feeling of grief.”