Dr Brenda Page, principal of the genetics department at the University of Aberdeen Medical School, was found dead in her flat on 14 July 1978. Her ex-husband was convicted of her murder 45 years later.

The two-part documentary The Killing of Dr Brenda Page explores the murder of a brilliant scientist and the changing attitudes towards coercive control and domestic violence. It sets out to balance sensitive examination of a horrifying murder with the highs and lows of the pursuit of justice.

Judges praised the documentary’s ability to create engaging drama while still delivering the disturbing facts of the case, in what they called an “extraordinary piece of access”,

When it debuted on BBC Scotland, it was 25% above slot average. The documentary’s popularity is down to what one judge described as “gripping storytelling”.

Murder Trial, Scotland’s factual series, also highlights the judicial and cultural differences between Scotland and the rest of the UK. One judge said that they had “learnt so much about the law and how it has changed through the decades”.