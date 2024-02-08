“Brings the horrors of recent history to life more than any other doc series I can remember”
Hailed by many as one of the best documentary series ever made about the Troubles, Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland was the culmination of two years of painstaking work by Keo Films and Northern Irish indie Walk On Air.
Eschewing pundits and politicians, the five-part series instead focuses on ordinary people, who share their personal recollections of the 30-year conflict and the lasting impact it has had on their lives. Many of the contributors are speaking publicly of their experiences for the first time.
“Extraordinarily descriptive and emotive first-person testimony, bringing the horrors of recent history to life more than any other documentary series I can remember,” is how one judge summed it up.
The series combines public and private archive with raw interviews to examine significant moments of the Troubles and the everyday experiences of the people living amid the violence.
The documentary has been widely praised for how it balances the stories of contributors from all sides of the conflict.
One judge described it as an “extraordinary” documentary, adding that it is “memorable, moving, insightful, powerfully distilled and haunting”.
SHORTLISTED
Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All
Fulwell 73 for Disney+
This series offers an intimate, all-access look at the singer at a turbulent time in his personal and professional life, after his wife was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant, his best friend died and he was facing a copyright battle over one of his biggest hits.
Evacuation
Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4
Providing unique insight into the British military’s evacuation of Kabul in 2021, this series paints a stark picture of the unfolding events from different viewpoints. It also offers a rare look at the vulnerability and trauma of the personnel caught up in the chaos.
George Michael: Outed
Blast! Films for Channel 4
Hinged around the late singer’s infamous outing, when he was arrested by LA Police at a public toilet, this series unpacks the history of the LGBTQ+ community, the incident’s impact on Michael’s life and how he turned a PR disaster into a triumphant moment of gay liberation.
Murder In The Pacific
Oxford Scientific Films for BBC
Dramatic reconstructions interlaced with powerful first-hand testimony are used to recount the events surrounding the 1985 bombing of the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior. This documentary highlights the impact of nuclear testing on the people of the Marshall Islands and how Greenpeace’s efforts to rescue them led to a fatal showdown.
Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal
Firecrest Films for Prime Video
This cautionary tale recounts one of the biggest scandals of the early days of the internet, involving the unregulated transatlantic buying of babies. Each mother is given her own episode to share her perspective and reflect on a story of adoption that led to an international custody battle.
No comments yet