“Brings the horrors of recent history to life more than any other doc series I can remember”

Hailed by many as one of the best documentary series ever made about the Troubles, Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland was the culmination of two years of painstaking work by Keo Films and Northern Irish indie Walk On Air.

Eschewing pundits and politicians, the five-part series instead focuses on ordinary people, who share their personal recollections of the 30-year conflict and the lasting impact it has had on their lives. Many of the contributors are speaking publicly of their experiences for the first time.

“Extraordinarily descriptive and emotive first-person testimony, bringing the horrors of recent history to life more than any other documentary series I can remember,” is how one judge summed it up.

The series combines public and private archive with raw interviews to examine significant moments of the Troubles and the everyday experiences of the people living amid the violence.

The documentary has been widely praised for how it balances the stories of contributors from all sides of the conflict.

One judge described it as an “extraordinary” documentary, adding that it is “memorable, moving, insightful, powerfully distilled and haunting”.