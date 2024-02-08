BBC Studios for BBC

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool after 2022 winner Ukraine was unable to host due to the ongoing Russian invasion, and BBC Studios stepped up to the plate to successfully deliver the competition to an audience of more than 160 million.

While it was filmed in Liverpool, the producers went the extra mile to incorporate Ukraine in the production, with Ukrainian off-screen talent involved in all areas of production, from editorial to cameras and lighting.

At the flag parade, music from Ukrainian folktronica band Go A was played alongside hits from British groups Blur and The Chemical Brothers, as part of the show’s efforts to celebrate the cultures of both countries.

BBC Studios began the production two months behind the traditional schedule, following the announcement that Ukraine would be unable to host the event.

Despite this, the producers rolled up their sleeves and came up with a new blueprint for delivering the show using the CuePilot system, which synced up all departments to one timecode and allowed for a fast turnover of notes from 37 delegations.

One judged called “Eurovision 2023 the perfect celebration of music and unity”, while another praised the producers for making “Ukraine feel at home in the streets of Liverpool”.