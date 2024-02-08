Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4

Described as a “brave commission” by one judge, Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas was not just a swipe at the former footballer but a point made to all celebrities who do not follow through on their pro LGBTQ+ statements when it matters most.

In the series, LGBTQ+ comedian Lycett sets his sights on David Beckham, following the former England football captain’s multimillion-pound World Cup deal with Qatar – a state where it is illegal to be gay.

Lycett was praised by one judge for covering a serious topic “with a skilled balance of comedy”, and for “cleverly crafting a brave viral moment to show what it truly means to support the LGBTQ+ community rather than just say you do”.

Lycett was joined in the studio by transgender comedian Jordan Gray. Members of the transgender community are hugely under-represented on British television, and when they do appear, their contributions often revolve around their trans identity. But on this show, Gray was allowed to appear as simply a brilliant comedian, singer and songwriter, with her trans identity mentioned only in passing.

The production team were also from diverse backgrounds, with five heads of departments who identified as LGBTQ+.