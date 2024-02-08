“Joe cleverly crafts a brave viral moment to show what true LGBTQ+ support means”
Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4
Described as a “brave commission” by one judge, Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas was not just a swipe at the former footballer but a point made to all celebrities who do not follow through on their pro LGBTQ+ statements when it matters most.
In the series, LGBTQ+ comedian Lycett sets his sights on David Beckham, following the former England football captain’s multimillion-pound World Cup deal with Qatar – a state where it is illegal to be gay.
Lycett was praised by one judge for covering a serious topic “with a skilled balance of comedy”, and for “cleverly crafting a brave viral moment to show what it truly means to support the LGBTQ+ community rather than just say you do”.
Lycett was joined in the studio by transgender comedian Jordan Gray. Members of the transgender community are hugely under-represented on British television, and when they do appear, their contributions often revolve around their trans identity. But on this show, Gray was allowed to appear as simply a brilliant comedian, singer and songwriter, with her trans identity mentioned only in passing.
The production team were also from diverse backgrounds, with five heads of departments who identified as LGBTQ+.
SHORTLISTED
At Home With The Furys
Optomen for Netflix
Following heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after he announces his retirement from boxing, the series provides a sensitive portrayal of Fury’s battle with bipolar disorder and how he copes with everyday life without the discipline and routine of the sport.
Clarkson’s Farm
Expectation & Con Dao Productions for Prime Video
Clarkson’s Farm offers entertainment with real-world stakes, as Jeremy Clarkson takes on the same arduous work that farmers across the country have to do to stay afloat financially. This has led to the TV personality becoming a spokesperson for the farming community.
Sort Your Life Out
Optomen for BBC
This home makeover series aims to teach homeowners the benefits of resourcefulness. Producing the show is no easy feat for the crew, who are tasked with moving the entire contents of a house twice in seven days, only to do it all again the following week.
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Multistory Media for ITV1
Covering a wide range of topics from death and mental health to mortgages and debt, Martin Lewis leaves no stone unturned as he offers advice to the nation during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The series averages 3.1 million viewers every week and has recorded peak viewing of 5 million.
The Yorkshire Vet
Daisybeck Studios & Motion Content Group for Channel 5
Now on its 17th series and recently celebrating its eighth birthday, The Yorkshire Vet has found the perfect balance between familiar and fresh. New veterinary practices have been introduced to the series, as well as wards for more unusual procedures – notably a tortoise penis removal.
