“Turns parts of the curriculum into an accessible and fun experience for its audience”

Omens Studios’ 123 Number Squad! follows the adventures of Paula, Tim, Billy and Numero, best friends with a shared love of numbers who hang out together in their playroom HQ before springing into action when Numberville citizens encounter mathematical challenges.

123 Number Squad! was praised by the judges for its commitment to education and for “bringing the classroom to the living room”.

With the help of education consultant Elizabeth Draper, the animated series turns parts of The Early Year Foundation and Key Stage 1 curriculums into an accessible and fun experience for its audience. The show is carefully designed so that it is understandable for four and five year-olds, but also appeals to and stretches six year-olds.

The producers recognise the importance of turning mathematical mistakes into positive experiences, viewing them as part of solving a problem.

One judge applauded the series for its potential to turn pre-schoolers into “fearless and curious mathematicians who are unafraid of getting answers wrong in their classes at school”. 123 Number Squad!, an international co-production between the UK and Singapore, is a spin-off from Omens Studios’ Counting With Paula.