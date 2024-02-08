“A subject that we are all familiar with was handled with great subtlety and care”

I Am Ruth offers a searingly honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter’s increasingly strained relationship, in a storyline developed and co-authored by Dominic Savage and Kate Winslet.

The single drama won much praise from critics, transcending the arts and culture sections of the press to spark a wider debate about the dangers of social media for young people.

The drama is distinctive partly because of Savage’s unique process of collaborating with the lead actor on story development. The dialogue is also semi-improvised by the actors. With that in mind, the judges applauded the performances of Winslet and her daughter (both in the drama and in real life), Mia Threapleton.

“Kate and Mia’s performances brought genuine intimacy and authenticity to the drama. A subject that we are all familiar with was handled with great subtlety and care,” said one.

Another judge spoke of the “reaffirmation of the power of the single drama, with extraordinary, often improvised, performances by the leads and powerful, thoughtful direction”.

For at least one judge, I Am Ruth made a lasting impression. “This film has stayed with me,” they said. “For its relatable portrayal of the complex mother-daughter relationship and its devastatingly authentic dialogue.”