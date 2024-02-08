“This programme has left an indelible mark and prompted a shift in my perspective”
The judges described this film as “a testament to inspired storytelling” and “a compelling example of education seamlessly intertwining with emotional engagement”.
Inside Our Autistic Minds centres the lived experience of its subjects, avoiding stereotyping and medicalising to create a perspective-shifting documentary.
Chris Packham, who is himself autistic, immerses himself in the everyday experiences of Flo, Ethan, Murray and Anton to learn about the unique way in which they see the world and challenge commonly held assumptions about what it means to be autistic.
Together with animators, composers and other creatives, Packham helps the contributors bring their interior worlds to light with bespoke short films. The judges praised the “beautiful and original direction”, calling the use of animation “a stroke of brilliance”.
Innovation and inclusion were at the fore off screen. The production team recruited neurodivergent staff and received specialist training, overhauled their working methods and changed their call sheets to pictographic ‘easy read’ formats.
“Chris’s deeply personal connection adds a moving and enlightening dimension,” said one judge. “This programme has left an indelible mark and prompted a transformative shift in my perspective.”
SHORTLISTED
Anorexic
Proper Content for Channel 5
Coinciding with National Eating Disorder Week, this compelling feature-length documentary tells the story of three young women caught in the grip of anorexia. The judges described it as “a powerful documentary with good access, highlighting a pressing issue”.
Head On: Rugby, Dementia And Me
Raw TV for BBC
Ex-rugby player Steve Thompson was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, turning his life upside down. This “insightful and journalistic” film follows Steve as he explores the impact of professional sport on his life. “A powerful film with incredible access to Steve at a unique moment in time,” said the judges.
How The Holocaust Began
Caravan for BBC
How The Holocaust Began reveals a lost opening act to one of the greatest crimes in history using remarkable personal testimony and archive. The unique use of active archaeology enables the documentary to make new revelations about a well-covered topic.
The Holy Land And Us – Our Untold Stories
Wall to Wall West for BBC
This arresting two-part series follows co-presenters Rob Rinder and Sarah Agha, along with members of four other families of Jewish and Palestinian heritage, as they explore how their family histories were affected by the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.
Windrush: Portraits Of A Generation
BBC Studios for BBC
Marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948, this important film, elegantly crafted and produced by BBC Studios, follows an arts project in which 10 artists paint 10 elders of the Windrush Generation.
