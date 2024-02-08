“This programme has left an indelible mark and prompted a shift in my perspective”

The judges described this film as “a testament to inspired storytelling” and “a compelling example of education seamlessly intertwining with emotional engagement”.

Inside Our Autistic Minds centres the lived experience of its subjects, avoiding stereotyping and medicalising to create a perspective-shifting documentary.

Chris Packham, who is himself autistic, immerses himself in the everyday experiences of Flo, Ethan, Murray and Anton to learn about the unique way in which they see the world and challenge commonly held assumptions about what it means to be autistic.

Together with animators, composers and other creatives, Packham helps the contributors bring their interior worlds to light with bespoke short films. The judges praised the “beautiful and original direction”, calling the use of animation “a stroke of brilliance”.

Innovation and inclusion were at the fore off screen. The production team recruited neurodivergent staff and received specialist training, overhauled their working methods and changed their call sheets to pictographic ‘easy read’ formats.

“Chris’s deeply personal connection adds a moving and enlightening dimension,” said one judge. “This programme has left an indelible mark and prompted a transformative shift in my perspective.”