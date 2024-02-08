“The punditry is engaging and credible. This show is pushing football coverage to new heights”

Sky Sports for Sky Sports

Sky Sports had high ambitions for its refresh of Monday Night Football, saying it wanted to “bring something previously unseen to our customers and take our analysis to new levels of engagement”.

To do this, it completed a comprehensive rebuild of the studio space, bringing in large-format LED screens, an LED floor and an AR ‘4th wall’ to immerse the viewer in a 360-degree space.

As well as overhauling the studio, Sky focused on innovating its match analysis, using live data from player tracking systems to create live skeletal tracking of the players. It partnered with AR/VR specialist Rezzil to bring this to life as a 3D recreation of the match.

This created a world first in analysis, enabling Sky Sports’ pundits to engage and interact within this 3D world, giving them limitless perspectives of all the action, including views that couldn’t be achieved with cameras.

The judges were hugely impressed: “The presentation and punditry is engaging, credible and knowledgeable. This show is pushing football coverage to new heights,” said one.

Another added: “Monday Night Football has managed to adapt to an ever-changing environment and the demands of a modern audience, with groundbreaking studio and graphics technology. This is matched by top-tier punditry and knowledge.”

SHORTLISTED FA Cup 4th Round: Wrexham v Sheffield United

BBC Sport for BBC In this epic Sunday afternoon FA Cup tie, Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, battled a team 72 places above them in the football pyramid. The match ended with six goals, a red card, multiple injuries and a host of missed chances.

Fifa Qatar World Cup 2022

ITV Sport for ITV1 ITV applied journalistic rigour to its coverage of the World Cup in Qatar, informing viewers of the conflicting views surrounding Fifa’s decision to stage its showpiece event in the Gulf state. Its coverage included sportswashing, LGBTQ+ rights and the legacy of the Qatar World Cup.

Men’s World Cup Final: France v Argentina

BBC Sport for BBC BBC Sport was on air for more than five hours previewing the game and analysing every key moment. Its coverage included a VT featuring exclusive footage of Argentina captain Messi growing up and a profile of France striker Mbappe that charted his journey from child prodigy to global superstar.

Premier League On Prime: Arsenal v Manchester City

Sunset+Vine for Prime Video This top-of-the-table clash at The Emirates was the first meeting of the season between the two title favourites. The broadcast included a one-hour pre-game show and an extended post-match show, with the pundits providing an instant reaction pitch-side.

The Ashes

Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports made use of innovations such as fielder tracking and 3D views, as well as replays from Quidich, a Mumbai-based tech company. Bespoke Ashes graphics were commissioned, while the presentation areas were redesigned for the series.