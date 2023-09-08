7-day consolidated

Magdalene Laundries drama grips 4.6m

2023-09-08T10:50:00

The Woman in the Wall (5)

The launch episode of Woman In The Wall was boosted by 1.7m though catch-up

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 