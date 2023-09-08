AE Live Ignite delivers Rugby World Cup design package

2023-09-08T14:02:00

Rugby World Cup title sequence AE Live Ignite (3)

In-house design agency Ignite created the title sequence, animated transitions and over 180 match motion graphic designs and templates

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 