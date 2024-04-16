Amazon

Trail: 99, Amazon

2024-04-16T10:40:00

Teddy Sheringham (shot by Sampson Collins) - Peter Schmeichel (shot by Sampson Collins) - '99', Prime Video

Three-part doc series that celebrates the year Man United won the treble. Produced by Ventureland, in association with Studio 99 and Buzz16

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 