Andes Plane Crash, Channel 5

2024-01-09T09:47:00

© basecampmedia.eu_PR_benhodson-101

Director Oliver Price on dodging French kite skiers to recreate the remote Andes mountains

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 