BBC

In brief: BBC podcasts; UNIT Studios hire

2023-05-12T13:16:00

mary beard

Kirsty Young, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mary Beard and Martha Kearney to front new BBC podcasts

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 