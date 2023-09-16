BBC

Trail: Alan Carr’s Picture Slam, BBC1

2023-09-16T08:18:00

429997

Quiz format where contestants need to name all the pictures on their board for a a chance to take home £10,000. Produced by Triple Brew Media

