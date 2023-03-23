BBC

Trail: Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, BBC1

2023-03-23T10:15:00

Future Food Stars

Gordon Ramsay returns on the hunt for country’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs. Produced by Studio Ramsay

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 