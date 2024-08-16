Trail: Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, BBC1

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2024-08-16T10:54:00
Six-part series follows Blaise, Dexter, James, Oliver and Reese as they are put through the K-pop training process. Produced by Moon&Back Media
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now