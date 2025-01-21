BBC

Trail: Miss Austen, BBC1

2025-01-21T08:55:00

499034

Four-part series based on the Gill Hornby novel following the story of Cassandra, Jane Austen’s lesser-known sister. Produced by Bonnie Productions

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 