Behind The Scenes

7/7: The London Bombings, BBC2

2025-01-03T10:32:00

The London Bombings 3

Series directors Adam Wishart and Jim Nally on exploring the complex investigation and emotional fallout of the first suicide bombings on English soil

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 