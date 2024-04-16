Behind The Scenes

Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man, Channel 4

2024-04-16T09:02:00

230130_C4_DANNY-DYER_0158

Executive producer Hugh Whitworth on how he tackled finding contributors to talk about the thorny issue of masculinity

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 