Behind The Scenes

Dr Xand’s Con Or Cure, BBC1

2023-04-18T14:00:00

Con or Cure -Dr Xand and Karen Donnelly, Series Producer

Executive producer Brendan Hughes explains the challenge of shooting 10 shows in four days

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 