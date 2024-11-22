Behind The Scenes

Emperor: The Rise & Fall of a Dynasty, Channel 5

2024-11-22T11:49:00

AI graphics

Producer Bob Marsden reveals how October Films used AI and comic strips to bring the debauchery, violence & excess of ancient Rome back to life

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 