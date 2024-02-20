Behind The Scenes

High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust, BBC3

2024-02-20T11:24:00

high-surviving-a-dubai-drugs-bust_s2_logo_as

Director Alex Irvine Cox explains how he and his team stretched their budget to tell a dramatic story set in an exotic location

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 