Behind The Scenes

How grading brought heart, grit and gloss to Dreamers

2025-04-16T09:27:00

DREAMERS 1

Residence Pictures co-founder Paul Harrison unpacks how colour choices helped draw viewers in to the drama’s version of Leeds

