Behind The Scenes

My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage, Channel 5

2024-03-18T11:49:00

Richard Spencer, Whitby Harbour 2

Director David Ward explains the sensitivity need to help Richard Spencer open up about 20 years of abuse at the hands of his wife

