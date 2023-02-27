Behind The Scenes

Tempting Fortune: Adventure with a tempting twist

By Shilpa Ganatra 2023-02-27T09:13:00

TEMPTING FORTUNE_PADDY_RT_v9_CC

Voltage TV format, sold by Cineflix Rights, sends contestants on a trek across South Africa to win £300k – if they can keep their desires in check

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now