Behind The Scenes

The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute, C5

2024-03-06T10:42:00

TITSUB_300_244_AP_23171180678536

Series PD Daniel Smith on the challenges of shedding new light on the well-covered search for the Titan submarine

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 