Things You Should Have Done, BBC3

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Robin Parker2024-02-29T09:57:00
Lucia Keskin shot to fame on YouTube parodying sitcoms - Robin Parker finds out how the 23-year-old came to be running one of her own
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now