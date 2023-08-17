Behind The Scenes

Tops Guns: Inside the RAF, Channel 4

2023-08-17T08:20:00

Untitled-5 (1)

Exec producer Mark Tattersall reveals how unprecedented access to RAF Lossiemouth allowed him to take the audience into the cockpits of active fighter jets

