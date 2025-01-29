Best Places to Work 2025

Air TV

2025-01-29T08:22:00

uktv_87073741296

‘Some of our most successful recent hires have been people who had no previous TV experience and joined us directly from other professions’

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now