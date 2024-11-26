France-Japan title Drops of God scoops best drama as Spain takes home double win

All3Media and Banijay UK labels were triumphant at the International Emmys last night as Drops of God scooped best drama.

All3Media’s Story Films and North One won gongs in the documentary and sports documentary categories, respectively, for Sky Documentaries’ Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, alongside Archface Films, and Disney+’s Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

In other UK news, Harry Potter star Timothy Spall was honoured with the best performance by an actor Emmy for his turn as Peter Farquhar in Banijay UK label Wild Mercury’s true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment, produced in association with True Vision.

In a tough drama series category, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan’s wine-themed thriller Drops of God (Les Gouttes de Dieu) beat ABC Australia’s The Newsreader, Disney+ Hotstar’s Indian drama The Night Manager and Yosi, the Regretful Spy (Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido) from Argentina.

Legendary Entertainment, Dynamic Productions, 22h22 and Adline Entertainment-produced Drops of God was snapped up by Apple TV+ in a splashy deal last year, with the tech giant also acquiring series two.

There was other British success as Magic Light Pictures won the kids animation Emmy for its hit series, Tabby McTat. Additionally, Belgian indie Roses Are Blue won the non-scripted entertainment category for Restaurant Misverstand – series two, its adaptation of CPL Productions-originated social experiment The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

The Sixth Commandment narrowly missed out on a double win with German drama Dear Child (Liebes Kind) pipping the BBC1 title in the TV movie/miniseries category, also edging out Paramount+ Brazilian show Anderson Spider Silva and NHK in Japan’s Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court.

StudioCanal-owned Spanish label Bambú Producciones won the telenovela gong for turn of the century romance The Vow (La Promesa), while 3Cat TV3 Catalonia took home short-form series Point of no Return (Punt de no Retorn).