Lucky sees Anya Taylor-Joy return to small screen in series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Apple TV+ has greenlit a limited drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first TV role since Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit.

Lucky is based on the novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, which follows a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who finds herself re-entering the life of crime she was raised in years ago as she attempts to escape her past.

Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which is owned by Candle Media, is attached to produce with Apple Studios.

The show is being co-showrun, written and exec produced by Jonathan Tropper (See) through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV+, alongside Cassie Pappas (Silo).

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter exec produce for Hello Sunshine, with Taylor-Joy attached through her production banner, LadyKiller.

Hello Sunshine is a frequent collaborator with Apple TV+, producing the streamer’s trio of The Morning Show, The Last Thing He Told Me and Surface, which debuts 2025.

Lucky also marks a return for Taylor-Joy to Apple TV+, after she starred in the streamer’s upcoming action film The Gorge.

Witherspoon said: “It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel — to audiences around the world.”

Taylor-Joy said: “Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life.”