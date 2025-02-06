Apple TV+ has linked with South Korea’s CJ ENM and Fremantle’s Eureka Productions on a new song battle series that has Lionel Richie and K-pop star PSY onboard.

KPOPPED sees western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits as they collaborate with K-pop idols to deliver “spectacular battle performances”.

A live Seoul-based audience will then pick the winner of the best new ‘K-popped’ song.

The eight-episode show is being executive produced by Richie and will feature Gangnam Style star PSY, while Megan Thee Stallion is attached to perform and exec produce.

Moira Ross, Miky Lee and Greg Foster will also exec produce, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim onboard for CJ ENM.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions, alongside Bruce Eskowitz.

The show is the second foray into K-pop for Apple TV+ after it launched docuseries K-Pop Idols in August.