More than 150 nominees from 22 countries have been selected for this year’s shortlist

The BBC has landed almost 30 nominations at this year’s Rockie Awards, the international programme competition that takes place during the Banff World Media Festival.

The UK public broadcaster leads the roster at the Rockies with 28 noms while Nat Geo and Hulu have seven apiece, with the ceremony this year being held at an event that will also combine the Banff Gala Awards.

The combined event, which aims to honour talent, business leaders and shows from around the world, takes place on Monday, 9 June at 5:30pm MT (4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET) during the Banff festival.

The Rockie Awards International Program Competition this year features 152 nominees from 22 countries across 30 categories, selected from entries submitted by 45 countries.

Disney Television Studios and Audible join the BBC, Hulu and Nat Geo in securing multiple nominations, with five apiece, while countries with the most nominations include the US (54), the UK (52), Canada (35) and Australia (7).

Belgium, France and South Korea all secured five noms, while China, India, Ireland Germany are among other countries represented.

The Rockie Awards Grand Jury chooses the Grand Jury Prize, selected from the top-scoring programmes across the entire field of nominees.

This year’s jury includes: Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis, SBS’s Hojin Kwon, Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Sky’s Meghan Lyvers, Showtime/MTV’s Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, and Fremantle’s Christian Vesper.

“With so many groundbreaking creators and executives in attendance, this year’s show promises to be an unforgettable, must-see celebration of excellence in global entertainment,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director at Banff.

Banff Gala Honours will be announced at a later date.

For a full list of nominees, click here.