BBC Studios and Germany’s ZDF have extended the scripted partnership that has delivered hits including A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and The Chelsea Detective.

The fresh multi-year deal, which was first struck in 2019, sees ZDF and BBCS partnering to co-produce scripted titles across the latter’s pipeline.

The extension comes after the BBC, Netflix and ZDFneo confirmed they were working on a second season of Moonage Pictures-produced young adult mystery thriller A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

ZDF will also co-produce a third series of BBCS-backed Expectation’s The Chelsea Detective.

The agreement also extends first option on pre-sales and acquisitions across BBCS’s catalogue for shows available in Germany, with confirmed acquisitions already including Death in Paradise S13-14, Beyond Paradise S1-2 and The Outlaws S2-3.

Janet Brown, president of global content sales at BBCS, said: “Strategic partnerships in the current climate are essential in order to produce the next big international hits, and the recommission of successful shows like A Good Girls Guide to Murder are only made possible with this vital backing.

“Coupled with a strong scripted pipeline, under this new partnership we’ll be able to entertain audiences worldwide with even more ambitious and genre defining shows.”