Fremantle-owned Beach House Pictures is expanding its branded output with the appointment of Benjamin Lee to the newly created role of head of commercial and marketing.

Lee will focus on establishing partnerships with key creative agencies, co-pitching with government agencies on large-scale projects and developing new revenue streams for the group’s services.

He will also provide strategic direction for communications consultancy services and help clients build effective campaign briefs.

Lee, who reports into Beach House co-founders Donovan Chan and Jocelyn Little, was previously director for creative and content strategy at Singaporean agency DSTNCT and head of content strategy at Tribal Worldwide Singapore, where he worked with brands including McDonald’s, DBS, and Volkswagen.

Chan and Little described Lee’s hire as “an important evolution” in the company’s growth strategy.

The duo added: “His unique blend of creative storytelling and commercial acumen will be instrumental as we continue to expand our branded content capabilities. We’re confident that Benjamin will help us forge new partnerships and open exciting opportunities for the Beach House Pictures.”

Lee said: “The company has an incredible reputation globally for world-class content, and I look forward to finding innovative and exciting ways of storytelling for brands and consumers alike.”

Beach House, which was sold to Fremantle by Blue Ant Studios in 2024, has been behind Netflix series Mind Your Manners, true crime documentaries Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee & Jessica Wongso and The Raincoat Killer, as well as scripted content including Mr Midnight for Netflix.